BEIJING (AP) – State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, sparking a mountainside fire.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern Boeing 737 occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. It said rescuers had been dispatched and there was no immediate word on the numbers of dead and injured.

Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.

Radar shows the China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.