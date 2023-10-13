LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The world has undergone many significant events, such as the conflict in the Middle East. Parents in the United States and across the world may find it difficult to discuss these topics with their children.

The catastrophic impact of Hamas’ attack on Israel has shaken the entire world. This news is alarming to anyone of any age.

It can be difficult to discuss such topics, especially with your children. With the growing age of social media and easy internet access, some children may have questions that parents struggle to answer.

Dr. Gretchen Lovett is a professor of Clinical Science at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Lovett says that parents do not always have all of the answers, but each child deserves to have a conversation.

“It’s part of that overall parent-child relationship of openness and listening and connection. And if you have that broadly, I think those skills will be there for whatever the topic is,” said Lovett.

Lovett also brought up the topic of children who may have family in the military.

“Some of these children do have parents in the military so that’s another aspect. So, some children might have much more knowledge about military services,” said Lovett.

Lovett reminded parents there is no one correct age for such conversations.

However, being straightforward and finding relative connections to tough conversations is the key.

“Not that there is one right age, all kids are different. We don’t want to brush these things under the rug for lack of tools, or confidence, or willingness to do it. You know, it is hard for us.”