BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the United States Senate unanimously passed a bill setting a target date for permanent “Daylight Saving Time” starting in November 2023. While this still needs to pass the House of Representatives, and be signed into law by President Biden; it essentially means, we would no longer “fall back” in November and you would not have to fuss with all the clocks in your kitchen, car, office, etc…

Keep in mind, this is not the first time this has been attempted either. A similar bill to try this same concept passed through congress in 1973, it only lasted one year before being repealed due to disapproval in the general public.

In West Virginia, quite a noticeable change would come with the institution of permanent “Daylight Saving Time” specifically a much darker start to everyone’s day. From November 12 through February 24 the sun wouldn’t rise before 8 a.m. with the latest sunrises of the year being from December 30 through January 11. On the flip side, we would never have a sunset earlier than 6 p.m.

To compare apples to apples, we should also ask the question what does permanent “Standard Time” look like in West Virginia? Well, you essentially just have to take an hour off everything in the image above. Sunrise during the winter only comes as late as 7:39 a.m., aka as late as it already does since “Standard Time” is in effect from November to March anyways. The bigger changes happen during the summer months in this scenario. We move our earliest sunrise of the year to just before 5 a.m., and our latest sunset now happens just before 8 p.m. at the end of June.

With the 24/7/365 world of the 21st Century, everyone has a different schedule and a different routine, meaning no matter who you ask, you will probably get a different answer for which they might prefer: “Don’t change anything” or “I want permanent ‘Daylight Saving Time’/’Standard Time'”.