WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman with history of Alzheimer’s and dementia

NEW HAVEN, WV (WVNS) — Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman with a history of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Gladys Gilman, 83, was last seen on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, around 10 p.m. She may be driving a 2014 White Subaru Crosstrek with the license plate number 55S784. Police told 59News they do not know which direction she could be traveling.

Gilman stands 5’2, weighs about 114 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see Gilman or know of her whereabouts, you can contact the New Haven Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, or you can call 911.