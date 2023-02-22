EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Former President Donald Trump spoke to those in East Palestine after a short stop at Little Beaver Creek Wednesday afternoon, telling locals: “You are not forgotten.”

Trump spoke to a small group of local leaders, first responders and the media at the local fire station. He said he is donating thousands of bottles of cleaning supplies and pallets of bottled water to the area that were collected through his Trump organizations.

Trump landed Wednesday afternoon at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. He met briefly with local leaders at Little Beaver Creek before making his remarks to the media.

Details of his visit had not been released to the public in advance, but several of Trump’s supporters were in the area to greet him with cheers. Some of the supporters chanted, “We love you, Trump!” and “U.S.A.!”

Trump remarked to the crowd of supporters that “nobody” came to East Palestine until he announced that he was coming.

The former president has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration for not taking action at the federal level sooner.

Initially, FEMA was not called in for support. Over the weekend, members of the agency arrived.

Trump was also joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Sen. JD Vance, Sen. Michael Rulli and Representative Monica Robb Blasdel.

JD Vance also spoke, saying cleanup is not done yet and that there’s still work to be done.

Mayor Conaway thanked first responders — particularly the firefighters — for their work during the derailment. He said this has been a “very difficult situation,” but that “together, we will make EP strong again.”

East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick thanked Trump for the supplies. He also praised the work of his fellow first responders and other agencies — like the EMA — that stepped up to help.

Before Trump left, he stopped at McDonald’s in East Palestine, where he ordered meals for the firefighters and those at the restaurant and passed out hats to some of the people who were there.

When asked about recent criticisms that it was his administration that rolled back rail regulations, Trump said he “had nothing to do with it.” He also criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for not visiting the area soon. Buttigieg plans to come to town on Thursday.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.