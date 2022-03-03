GHENT, WV (WVNS)- A former Bluefield University Ukrainian student is trying to aid his family and friends while they’re sheltered in a warehouse.

The war in Ukraine is not only affecting Ukrainian citizens, but also those here in America.

About 1 million Ukrainians have left the country and sought asylum in neighboring countries. Yaroslav Hnatusko, a former Bluefield University international student, is from Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. About five hours away from the capital, Kyiv. Hnatusko told 59News how he feels about the situation:

“It’s genocide. I don’t think a lot of people understand the meaning of this war,” Hnatusko said.

Hnatusko said his family has been relocated to shelter in a warehouse due to the constant fear and threat of missile strikes in the area.

“My family’s under air-strike threats every day. My family had to relocate because eight days ago they woke up from the missiles flying around the house and the missile were targeted at a warehouse with ammunition and they set the warehouse on fire,” Hnatusko said.

The warehouse that his family is staying in is one of the largest manufacturers in the country. They converted the warehouse, corporate office, and cafeteria into a temporary living facility.

With more families seeking shelter and food throughout the day, Hnatusko said the facility has an upkeep of almost ten thousand dollars a day.

He said that it’s sad to see the events unfolding in his country.

“So many people who are trapped where they are right now. I’m afraid to say it but some of them are losing hope and I know they are seeing how much support they can get from around the world and especially the United States,” Hnatusko said.

To help Hnatusko’s cause, visit this link to donate.