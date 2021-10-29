Union members demand access to resources at Beckley VA Medical Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and VA Medical Center employees are demanding access to office space and equipment.

Dan Doyle, the National Vice President for District Four of AFGE, said the lack of resources prevents the union from representing employees and their concerns.

He said the union reached out to the VA Medical Center management team, and they have not made good faith attempts to find reasonable accommodations.

“AFGE stands for fairness, dignity and respect in the workplace, and we do not believe the VA employees here at the Beckley Medical Center are receiving that fairness, respect and dignity because their union is being denied proper access to facilities and equipment,” Doyle said.

Doyle said in the meantime, most employees are using personal equipment and working from home. He said he wants to VA Medical Center Director to work with management to reach a resolution for access to this equipment