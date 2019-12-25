Union Mission volunteers give food and holiday cheer to those in need

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The spirit of giving and generosity filled the Bluefield Union mission Tuesday morning. Around 50 volunteers helped to make the season bright for their community, and spread holiday cheer to the people who need it most.

Chair of the board, Lonnie Quesenberry, said, “We give back and we help our fellow man.”

Volunteers spent the morning of Christmas Eve handing out bags of food at the Bluefield Union Mission in Bluefield, West Virginia. Barbara Heskett was one of them.

“This is our second time volunteering. We came here the first time Thanksgiving — best thanksgiving we ever had– and now we’re hooked! We’re here to volunteer every time the doors are open,” said Heskett.

Helping the community at Christmas time is an 88-year-old tradition at the mission. Quesenberry, calls it a “labor of love.”

“Giving back, I think that is what god expects all of us to do is to love one another and give back to each other,” Quesenberry said.

The bags contain staple goods like turkey, ham, bread and canned food — so people can prepare a Christmas dinner for their family. By the end of the day, about 300 people went home with a bag of food for their family, and a smile on their face.

“It just warms the heart,” said Quesenberry.

Handing out the bags was more than just sharing a gift of food, but sharing the true meaning of the holiday season.

On Christmas day, volunteers will have hot meals, toys and clothes to pass out at the mission all day starting at 10 a.m..