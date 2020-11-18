Union Mission vows to keep doors open during holidays

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission won’t let COVID-19 stop its holiday plans.

The mission still plans on helping as many people in Mercer county as possible, while staying safe. Director Craig Hammond said this year looks different but the goal is the same.

Hammond said, “We’re gonna spread it out over a few days. We’ll do the food bags on Wednesday before Thanksgiving and we’ll do the hot meal on Thanksgiving day.

Hammond said it was important to be able to help these families during such a tough time. He predicts a similar setup for the Christmas holiday.

If you are interested in giving, Bluefield Union Mission is always accepting donations.