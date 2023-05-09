BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Around 200 workers went on strike at multiple Coca-Cola Consolidated locations across West Virginia.

The strikes began early on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. in five different locations.

Union workers in Charleston, Logan, Bluefield, Parkersburg and Clarksburg are part of the strike.

The strike is reportedly over two unsettled grievances that originated in the Charleston branch.

Heath Atkins, a route salesman for Teamsters Local 175, said the strike is being spurred by the company not honoring previous agreements.

“We’re having trouble with trusting the company to settle the grievances due to the grievances we’ve had in the past and them not honoring what they agreed to,” said Atkins. “Today we’re standing out and hoping that they’ll come to their word.”

In response to the newest strikes, Natalie Arrowood, Director of Communications for Coca-Cola Consolidated, provided the following statement to 59News: