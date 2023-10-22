FAYETTEVILLE (WVNS) – Bridge Day is a time where those who live for an adrenaline rush BASE jump off of the New River Gorge Bridge, while others are there for the views and vendors.

Many vendors lined up down Route 19 to show everything they have to offer.

While some of these vendors are from the Mountain State, others travel to West Virginia specifically for this event.

Based in Pennsylvania, Cinnaroast specializes in making candied nuts of all kinds.

Lucas Eiler, a Cinnaroast employee, described what their business has to offer.

“We sell cinnamon roasted nuts, we have almonds, pecans and cashews,: said Eiler. “We cook em’ fresh here for you guys.”

‘Cinnaroast’ also sells fresh coffee to those who come to the event.