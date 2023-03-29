GHENT, WV (WVNS)–The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recently had the emergency allotments for the COVID pandemic cut.

Ever since the SNAP benefits were lowered, many West Virginia families are being negatively effected.

The SNAP program provides monthly benefits to help eligible households buy food so that they won’t go hungry. The emergency allotments first increased for the COVID pandemic, but those increases ended on March 1st.

This is especially problematic for West Virginia, which is in the top 10 states for food insecurity.

Unite Us is a company that connects people in need to providers in their local community. They strive to offer health and social services to at-risk areas.

Taylor Miller, Senior Network Success Manager with Unite Us, said the lowered benefits are hurting over 300,000 West Virginia residents who rely on these funds.

“The majority of families on SNAP in West Virginia lost 33% of their assistance, which equates to about $95 per recipient per month,” said Miller. “You can see how that starts to really add up when you start talking about a family of three, four, five.”

Miller mentioned that more focus should be placed on issues that arise along with food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is often the root cause of many other issues that our neighbors might be experiencing, such as lack of safe and affordable housing, not having reliable transportation or unemployment,” said Miller.

Miller said they partner with Facing Hunger West Virginia and Huntington, West Virginia, who will help families in need access resources near them.

