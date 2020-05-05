United Airlines requires all passengers and employees to wear face masks on board

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — United Airlines is requiring all employees and passengers to wear face masks while on board.

Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Brian Belcher, said after arguments sparked between passengers, United Airlines took matters into its own hands. The airline decided everyone on board its flights must wear face coverings.

“The ones that do have a mask on feel like they’re being put at risk by passengers who don’t have the mask on,” Belcher said. “So, the airline’s making sure everybody wears them, no question. And it keeps down on there being issues on the aircraft between the passengers.”

Belcher said United Airlines isn’t the first airline with a face mask requirement and it won’t be the last. Jet Blue began this policy two weeks ago.