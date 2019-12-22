United Methodist Temple preparing for annual community Christmas Day dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The United Methodist Temple in Beckley is preparing for their annual community-wide Christmas Day dinner. The dinner has been going on for the last 20 years free to the public.

Church hostess Christy Colombo said last year they served 500 meals for families to come and get a warm meal on Christmas.

“Ham and turkey, corn, rolls, stuffing, cranberry sauce, salad, and a whole bunch of different desserts that are being donated from different people and the church and our community,” Colombo said.

United Methodist Temple will provide a shuttle service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Christmas dinner will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Place.