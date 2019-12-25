United Methodist Temple serves Christmas Dinner to community members

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For over 20 years the people of United Methodist Church have opened their doors to welcome people on Christmas. Pastor Steve Hamrick said this tradition started in the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center with multiple churches from the area to give back during the holiday season.

“Christmas Day is a day we give back,” Hamrick said. “We celebrate the greatest gift ever given the gift of Jesus Christ at the time of Christmas. And so it’s an opportunity for us to give back to God by giving to others.”

Hamrick said along with giving back, the Christmas dinner is also a time to fellowship and talk with people that live in the community.

“You hear a lot of stories everyday and some of it is from folks who are homeless or don’t know where their next meal is going to come from,” Hamrick said. “Some of it is that they just didn’t want to cook a meal today, they were by themselves they just needed some company. And it’s really good to hear a lot stories and a lot of people confide in you with a lot of their stories too.”

Along with giving a meal to warm their stomachs United Methodist Temple was also giving out coats to warm their bodies.

“Warm coats going into the winter time most of us have extra coats handing in our closets anyway,” Hamrick said. “And a lot of the people that show up here they may only have one or two garments and this might help them survive a night or two.”

Trending Stories

