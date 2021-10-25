United Way encourages people to dress down with Denim for a Difference

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses around Southern West Virginia are dressing down to make a difference this week, October 25 – 29, 2021.

Denim for a Difference is an annual fundraiser for The United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Businesses can allow their employees to wear denim to work for a small donation of $5 for one day, $10 for three days and $15 for the entire week.

All of the proceeds from Denim for a Difference go towards the United Way’s various programs.

“All of the proceeds support people that are their neighbors or perhaps their family members, people that they work with,” Executive Director, Trena Dacel said. “And it’s a great way to bring their employees together for a common cause and give them a little treat to be able to dress casually for a week.”

Registration is still open for Denim for a Difference. If you are interested in dressing down and making a donation, you can contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

The United Way strives to help the food insecurity problem in rural West Virginia, as well as encouraging financial stability and helping families after an unexpected job loss.