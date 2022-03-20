BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United Way is kicking off their Denim for a Difference Fundraiser March 21, 2022.

From March 21-25th local businesses, organizations and schools have the chance to team up with the United Way and allow their employees and students the opportunity to get decked out on denim for a good cause. Prices to participate range from $5 for one denim day, $10 for three days and $15 for the whole week.

Proceeds help the United Way and their partner organizations.

“The proceeds that go from denim for a difference or any of our fundraisers or workplace campaigns go to support the agencies that we partner with in Southern West Virginia, that includes the agencies that align with our mission of improved health education and financial stability,” Trena Dacal, Executive Director for the United Way of Southern West Virginia, said.

There’s still time for businesses to register before the dress-down days!

To get involved contact the United Way.