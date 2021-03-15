United Way launches Denim for a Difference

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want to be more comfortable at work, you now have a reason to dress down for a great cause!

The United Way of Southern West Virginia launched its Denim for a Difference fundraiser. They are asking businesses to participate to raise money for the community. Employees can pay to wear denim at work the week of March 29, 2021 to April 2, 2021.

Trena Dacal is the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“They can pay five dollars for one day, ten dollars for three days, or 15 dollars for the full week to wear denim to work. Their collaborative efforts help support all the agencies and direct services that we offer here at united way,” Dacal said.

This is one of the few fundraisers the United Way can still hold this year that followed COVID-19 restrictions. For more information on how you can participate, visit their website.