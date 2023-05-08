BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United Way of Southern West Virginia and Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) team up to bring the story of ‘Wilbur the Radiant Pig’ to Raleigh County Schools.

Through a BAF grant, United Way will give out a copy of the children’s classic ‘Charlotte’s Web’ to every second-grade student in the Raleigh County school district.

United Way also has read-aloud sessions in local schools set for May 22, 2023.

“Grade level reading proficiency by third grade is an important predictor of high school graduation and college readiness,” said Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia. “So we want to make sure kids have books in their home.”