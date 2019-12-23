United Way of Southern West Virginia hands out food boxes to families in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Children who are at risk of going hungry during Christmas Break will be receiving food boxes, thanks to Kroger. A 10 thousand dollar grant was given to United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Community Impact Director, Christina Cowley, said each food box contains about $30-40 worth of food.

“For kids that are used to getting breakfast and lunch at school, being home for 10 days, that can put a big strain on families,” Cowley said. “So, we are trying to alleviate that gap of not having enough food in the home.”

Volunteers and employees spent Monday morning boxing up the food. Cowley said she wanted to keep the meals as balanced as possible.

“We’ve used about a fifth of our grant so far to purchase this food and we tried to really get healthier options so that we’re not just getting cheap sugary food,” said Cowley. “We want this to really fill up some kids bellies.”

United Way of Southern West Virginia focuses on health, education, and financial stability. Cowley told 59News a child going hungry can lead to a multitude of problems.

“If a child is hungry, there’s no way they can really thrive in life if their basic needs aren’t being met,” Cowley said.

Food boxes will be handed out at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Mount Hope Housing Authority, the Oak Hill School Complex, and Ansted Baptist Church.