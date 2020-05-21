United Way of Southern West Virginia is teeing up for a good cause

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If you’re looking to hit the links, there’s a way for you to do that while raising money for a local non-profit. The United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting the Safe and Social Golf Scramble on Friday, May 22.

Executive Director, Megan Legursky, said this event is a great way for people to get out and enjoy the fresh air during the COVID-19 pandemic. She added they are following all of the guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“We are also going to have masks available for those who need them,” Legurskey said. “Also hand sanitizer and we are encouraging distancing, we are going to have certain areas blocked off. It will be one person per cart unless you are related or living together.”

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. All of the money raised will go to help the United Way.