United Way of Southern West Virginia kicks off campaign for new year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia hosted their campaign kickoff on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The campaign kickoff is intended to name the new campaign fundraiser chair for the 2021/2022 year, as well as announce their campaign goal. Board members and supporters met at the Historic Black Knight for breakfast and remarks. Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, Trena Dacal, said this is a great way to let the community know the goals of the year.

“The campaign kickoff announces our goal for the year. It lets the community know what we are doing, the funds for the year, the money we need to raise to reach our goal, and introduces our campaign chair to do the community,” Dacal said.

They announced the new Campaign Fundraiser Chair as Noah Kapp. He said he is really looking forward to this new position.

“I am excited to be working with the United Way. I have been involved with them for years now, and they are just a great community organization that bonds the community together. So, we are really excited to be apart of this,” Kapp said.

The campaign theme is “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone” and their campaign goal is $600,000. The United Way provides resources for struggling families and works to address food insecurity needs in southern West Virginia.