United Way of Southern West Virginia prepares for Rubber Ducky Dash

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The United Way of Southern West Virginia is gearing up for its “Rubber Ducky Dash” at the Adventure On! Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021. It will feature 5,000 rubber ducks racing across Goodrich Lake. It is all part of an effort to raise funds for the United Way of Southern West Virginia. The ducks are being sold in two separate bundles: a single duck for $5 or 25 ducks for $100. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. All funds raised through the dash will stay right here in Southern West Virginia.

“That goes to help support all of our programming here at United Way, the partner agencies that we provide funding to all those resources remain local,” Executive Director, Trena Dacel, said. “Anything that’s given in our coverage area remains in our coverage area.”

It is not too late to adopt a duck! Head to the United Way in Beckley or visit their website to learn more.