United Way of Southern West Virginia reminds people of 2-1-1 resources

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The United Way of Southern West Virginia wants to remind people about their 2-1-1 hotline. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people can dial 2-1-1 and get resources to help during the pandemic.

Executive Director Megan Legursky said they have everything from child care, to unemployment help.

“So food assistance, utility assistance, child care questions,” Legursky said. “We want to be the resource to connect people to where they need to be to help with anything they need assistance with.”

2-1-1 is a 24 hour hotline where you can speak to someone locally.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News