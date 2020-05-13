United Way of Southern West Virginia teams up with Philipo’s Food Trailer to showcase food

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local non profit organization is teaming up with a new food truck to provide food to people in Beckley. United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting Philipo’s Food Trailer on Thursday, May 14, 2020. It is also the grand opening of the food truck.

Unite Way Executive Director, Megan Legursky, said this is a fun way to support a new local business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Think of everybody and the way they have been affected. I mean from any of us organizations, individuals, small businesses especially,” Legursky said. “I’m excited to be able to help support anyone as much as we can. And they have been kind enough, a portion of the proceeds are going to go to here to our United Way of Southern West Virginia.”

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will also hold a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. for the grand opening of the food truck. Philipo’s Food Trailer features Italian and American dishes.