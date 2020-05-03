United Way of Southern West Virginia to hold ‘Giving Tuesday’ fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 all United Ways non-profits across the Mountain State will be participating in a ‘Country Roads’ food drive.

Their mission is to collect food donations at all off their offices to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, Megan Legursky, said even though we must remain physically apart during this time… we still need to support each other.

“If your planning on giving a donation do it on Tuesday,” Legursky said. “Do it on our Paypal link right on our home page of our website and just know that it is going to helping our local community members and partner agencies. And we need that support now more than ever.”

You can either donate on their paypal account or drop off food at their Beckley office from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.