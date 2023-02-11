BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – You may not know it, but Calling 2-1-1 on your phone will connect you to a United Way Local Community Resource Specialist who can help connect you to the right resource for nearly any problem you may have.

Whether you need help with transportation, utility payments, rehabilitation services or any other issue, if you dial 2-1-1 the United Way can help connect you to resources in your area you might not know about.

To raise awareness for the service, the United Way celebrates 2-1-1 day every February 11th.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to bring awareness to the resource. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential hotline, for people to get connected with local resources when they are in need,” said United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal.

While a web search might often be a good place to start, Dacal said 2-1-1 can provide something that Google or Yahoo simply don’t have – a person on the other end of the line with specialized knowledge about your local area.

“Sometimes you need a conversation,” Dacal told 59News. “You may not know what the actual resource is that you need and you just need someone to talk to who is an expert at finding those resources. And you can reach a human when you call 2-1-1. So you get that conversation and you get what you need.”

Dacal says the 2-1-1 hotline also has a text option, that can be especially useful for people seeking resources on issues they may not even be comfortable talking about out over the phone like suicide prevention or domestic abuse assistance.

“People can actually text their zip code to 898211 to get connected if they are not comfortable with a conversation,” said Dacal.