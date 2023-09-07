BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United Way of Southern West Virginia kicked off its 2023-2024 annual fundraising campaign with a leader’s breakfast at Black Knight Municipal Park on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Donors, volunteers and others raise money each year to help United Way of Southern West Virginia fund partner agencies.

Money raised supports a number of local agencies, helping to feed and clothes families, improve childhood literacy and support senior citizen programs.

Todd and Rachel Cornett and the Cornett family are leading the campaign this year.

“This year, our board, according to the need that we see and hopefully the successful fundraising that we’re finding, the board has set our goal at $850,00, and with our chairpersons coming in, the Cornett family, we hope to achieve that goal this year,” said Dacal.

The public can support United Way of Southern West Virginia through giving, volunteering and attending fundraising events.