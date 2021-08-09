United Way of the Greenbrier Valley kicks off 2021 Campaign

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local organizations stressed the importance of helping those in times of need. Those times of need are still present today.

With that in mind, Executive Director Erica Vaughn kicked off the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley’s 2021 Campaign.

“This is where we raise our annual funds,” Vaughn said. “We have 15 partner agencies who we give money to in the community to help them function.”

The event was held out on the Terrace of Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.

At the kickoff, people got to see artwork through an exhibit from Carnegie Kids College. Vaughn said through the United Way, they were able to fund 18 scholarships for kids to join the program.

“Everything that we do goes to the community. We are a part of our community,” Vaughn said. “Our United Way Board of Directors, each and every one of them are so invested in Monroe County, Greenbrier County, and Pocahontas County. It’s a pleasure to serve.”

Along with raising their annual funds, the 2021 Campaign Chairs were announced. Local business owners Paula Thomas and Colin Rose were nominated for this year.

Both said being asked to hold this special position is an honor. The pair agreed their goal for this year is to bring new faces to the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.

“There’s a lot of people who step up for almost every charity in and around this area. It’s always the same names, same faces, the heavy lifters,” Rose said. “We would like to spread that around a little bit and bring in maybe a younger generation into the United Way.”

To donate to the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, you can head over to their website.