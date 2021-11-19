United Way’s Wonderland of Trees prepares for live auction

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A popular fundraiser for the United Way of Southern West Virginia is underway in Fayette county.

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, the Wonderland of Trees auction is the place to be! More than 30 Christmas trees have been decorated by local businesses to be auctioned off Friday evening. All the proceeds will go to the United Way, and this money stays in southern West Virginia, helping families in need. The United Way serves communities in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell Counties, and the town of Bluefield, VA.

“The funds raised in those counties stay within that coverage area to support agencies and direct services that we offer. So, baby pantries, recovery programs, food pantries, childhood enrichment – those are some of the things we partner with,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

The live auction takes place Friday, November 19 at 6 p.m. at the JW Marriott Leadership Center on the grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

You can also view the trees online and vote for your favorite by clicking here.