University of Charleston moves to online classes

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Marty Roth, President of University of Charleston (UC), announced changes to the course of instruction at campuses in Charleston and Beckley. According to a release on the institution’s website, the action is being taken to ensure the health and safety of the community and students in light of ongoing concerns over Coronavirus (COVID-19).

UC will be transitioning all in-seat classes in Charleston and Beckley to online instruction. The last day of in-seat classes will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Classes on Friday, March 20 are canceled. The first day of online instruction is set for Monday, March 23. There will be no changes to instruction or scheduling regarding the current online programs.

Students living on campus in Charleston are instructed to plan on moving out over the weekend of March 20 to March 22. Students leaving the residence halls will receive room and board prorated credit for the vacated time.

Students who are unable to move out of the dorms may apply to remain in the residence halls. They must complete a special request form by Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. The form will be available at the UC Housing Portal.

All UC employees will continue their normal work schedules.

Marty Roth, University of Charleston President

“I continue to be impressed that our students, faculty and staff have remained calm, focused on our work, and engaged in safe health practices,” said President Roth. “We will continue to assess the COVID-19 situation and determine how best to proceed. We are confident that the action being taken will minimize our student’s and employee’s health and safety risks while bringing the Spring 2020 semester to a successful close.”

During the transition to online instruction, student will receive information from faculty regarding individual courses. Students who do not have access to a computer may apply to buy one. The cost of the computer will be added to the student’s account. Information about getting a computer is available from the help desk at help@ucwv.edu.

The following student services will continue to be available on campus:

Dining Services

Library

Counseling

Student Success Center

Academic Support Center

Fitness Center

Innovation Center

Food Pantry

As of March 13, the University plans to hold the May 2, 220 commencement ceremonies as scheduled.