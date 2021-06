RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — The unofficial results for the Rainelle City elections are in.

Robin Williams is the town’s new Mayor, winning the election with 114 votes. The open seat for City Recorder is now in the hands of Bill Bell, who won with 108 votes.

There were three open seats for City Council; Ron Fleshman, David Spitzer and Jimmy Matheney now obtain those seats.

These are unofficial results.