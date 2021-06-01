Unofficial results in for Mercer County municipal elections

(WVNS) — Two cities in Mercer County held municipal elections on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

All four ward seats for city council were up for election in Princeton. Here are the unofficial winners:

  • Ward 1: Jacqueline “Jackie” Rucker, 56 votes
  • Ward 2: Marshall Lytton, 29 votes
  • Ward 3: James Hawkins, 27 votes
  • Ward 4: Joe Allen, 38 votes

In Bluefield, candidates were running for board of directors. Seats were open in all three districts. Here are the unofficial results:

  • District 1: Treyvon Simmons
  • District 2: Ron Martin
  • District 3: Daniel Wells

Results for both Princeton and Bluefield will be certified next week.

