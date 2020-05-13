Unseasonably cool weather grows concerns for local distillers

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Not only did the cool weather foil some plans to get some fresh air or fire up the grill, but also some businesses’ ability to grow their products.

Distillers, like Daniel Vineyards, rely heavily on weather conditions to help harvest their crops.

Because of the vine’s fragile nature, the business warned there is a possibility they will have trouble distilling some of next year’s wine selections with this year’s grapes.

But regardless of the toll taken from the weather or even the COVID-19 pandemic, co-owner Chad Daniel stressed customers will not have to worry about digging deeper into their wallet.

“We want people to be able to afford our product,” Daniel said. “Everyone’s going through a tough time financially, so the last thing we want to do is jack the prices up and make it harder for them to get our products.”

Daniel Vineyards explained it is still early to fully determine the weather’s permanent effect on this season.

Meanwhile, the business still provides curbside service only, which offers craft sangria pouches, while supplies last.