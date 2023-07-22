BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series continues in Beckley for visitors and locals alike to enjoy a free concert.

The duo band, Untrained Professionals, performed at the busy marketplace Saturday to the enjoyment of people gathered in the courtyard. People danced, clapped along, and grabbed a bite to eat as the band played a variety of pop-rock hits.

Local resident Amanda Kennedy took the opportunity to enjoy the music with her son.

“It’s great, the weather’s perfect, the music is free, the food is good. What is not to like about this?” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said this won’t be the last concert she visits either.

“We’re going to try to come back for Chance McCoy. And I think these guys are going to be here again in September. We’re going to try to catch them again,” Kennedy told 59News.

The Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series has a few more dates left on their calendar:

Jonah Carden – Saturday, August 5th from 12p – 2pm

Alexander Nicole – Saturday, August 19th from 12p-2pm

Whisky & Wine – Saturday, September 2nd from 12p-2pm

Untrained Professionals – Saturday, September 16th from 12-2pm

For more information on the Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series and other great events offered, be sure to see the full calendar here.

