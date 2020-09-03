$766 Million of FCC funding is available for rural broadband

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced during his news briefing on Wednesday he had some major news to release on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. He began the briefing discussing the economic situation in West Virginia. This was a recap of how West Virginia weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.

The August revenue numbers show an $35.8 million surplus. The cash flow in the General Revenue Fund is $244.3 million which is 12 times more than what the state had on hand in 2019. Secretary Dave Hardy provided details on the source of the numbers.

The Governor then spoke on the state’s broadband situation. He stated West Virginia is behind the curve, but he unveiled a plan to resolve the problem.

The FCC is going to provide billions of dollars to fund broadband across the country from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Among that money, there is $766 Million available to West Virginia; however, there is a deadline of October to get the funding. This is currently limited by caps on contracts.

The Governor declared on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 he signed an executive order to remove caps of $50 million and $10 million on contractors in order to set up the infrastructure for broadband. He will then author a bill for the legislature to review to change those caps. The Governor stated the bill will be presented before any money is spent.

The Governor stated they will use the $50 million of CARES act funding to focus on the areas which still remain without broadband after the FCC funds are applied.