More than 20 businesses to appear at upcoming job fair in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair aimed at helping those looking for a new career, a change, or those just starting out in the workforce. The event is scheduled for June 15th, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Building located at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.

Ashley Vickers is the executive director of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.

“Right now we have about 20 businesses participating,” Vickers said. “It ranges from health care to Smooth Amber Spirts to American Beer Company… There are a lot a great jobs.”

Applicants should dress business casual and be ready for on-the-spot interviews with resumes in hand.

Businesses interested in a booth at the event can contact the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce at 304-645-2818 or visit their website at www.greenbrierwvchamber.org. Chamber members booths are free, with non-member booths at $40.