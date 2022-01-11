UPDATE: Jury selected in upcoming case for man accused of drive-by shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Kaleb Starkey appeared in court Tuesday, January 11, 2022, for his case’s jury selection in Mercer County. Back in 2020, Starkey was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempt to commit a felony, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and wanton endangerment.
In January 2020, Starkey was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that damaged property on Thorn Street in Princeton. Tuesday’s jury selection was completed and the 12 jurors seated for the upcoming trial. Stay with 59 News for the latest updates on this case.