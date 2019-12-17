UPDATE: Raleigh County Deputies investigating early morning armed robbery

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 6 p.m. UPDATE: CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Deputies are looking for information following a robbery at the Little General in Crab Orchard.

Lt. Mark McCray with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department said they were dispatched at 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 15. He said suspect is a man, who had his face covered by a bandanna. The suspect allegedly robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

“The only thing we know right now is that the clerk did think it was a male suspect,” Lt. McCray said. “It was an armed robbery, and there was an amount of cash stolen from the business.”

If you have any information, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 10 a.m. ORIGINAL — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery in Crab Orchard.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:57 a.m. on Sunday Dec. 15 to the Little General Store in Crab Orchard. Details are limited at this time and the Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Stay with 59 News as we follow this story.

