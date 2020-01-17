UPDATE: Two killed in Jefferson County collision, one sent to hospital

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. (WDVM) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the fatal accident along Middleway Pike (Route 51) near Ambler Road, Thursday evening.

Two vehicles, a 2008 Kia Sorento and a 2016 Dodge Ram were found in the roadway; one vehicle was initially reported to be on fire.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been identified as 30-year-old Alisha Rae Shamburg; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Kia Sorento, a 17-year-old boy, also died at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the Kia Sorento was flown out due to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Original story as follows:

A head-on crash Thursday evening killed a Jefferson County Public Schools student, according to a statement from the school system.

A second student was injured in the accident.

According to JCPS, the crash took place on Middleway Pike shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The second student, the driver of the vehicle, was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital (Va.) with serious injuries. As of Friday morning, that student was in stable condition.

JCPS is not releasing the names of the students, but did indicate in a statement that the two were seniors at Jefferson High School.

“This is an unimaginable loss for all of us,” Jefferson High School Principal Sherry Fitzgerald said.

The school system said that the students were not driving to or from any school-related events when the crash occurred.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.