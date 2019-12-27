UPDATE: Wanted Belington man turns himself in

UPDATE (12/27/2019 11:58 a.m.)

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A Belington man who is accused of distributing obscene material to a minor and was wanted by West Virginia State Police turned himself in on Friday, according to a release.

Troopers said Donald Ray Biller, 59, turned himself into authorities in Barbour County.

ORIGINAL (12/26/2019 11:22 p.m.)

BELINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a Barbour County man they said is accused of distributing obscene material to a minor.

According to a press release issued by troopers Thursday night, authorities are searching for Donald Ray Biller, 59, of Belington. He is described as standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray balding hair.

State Police said they believe Biller may have been traveling to the Beckley area.

If you have any information on Biller’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact state police or 911.