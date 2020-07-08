UPDATE: West Virginia man wanted for assaulting his estranged wife has been arrested

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Radford Police Department, Dennis Ray Blankenship, Jr., who was wanted for assaulting his estranged wife in June, has been taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The police department says officers were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. on Sunday, June 28 to a residence in the 300 block of Fairfax Street for a report of a man trying to fight with another person.

When officers arrived on scene, the department says they found a woman who reported her estranged husband — identified as 36-year-old Dennis Ray Blankenship, Jr. of Bluefield, West Virginia — made unwanted sexual advances towards her. When she rejected him, Blankenship became angry, slammed her against a wall, and put his hand on her throat, police say.

Even after the woman freed herself, Blankenship reportedly blocked her from leaving the home twice before she managed to escape to a neighbor’s home and contact emergency services. However, Blankenship ran away before police arrived.

The Radford Police Department has released no further information on Blankenship’s arrest at this time.

