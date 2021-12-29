UPDATE: Yeager Airport now open after suspicious package found

UPDATE 10:02 AM: According to a press release from the airport, a suspicious item was spotted going through a TSA screening checkpoint at around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

TSA deemed the item suspicious and called the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad. Passengers were evacuated, and Airport Road was shut down during their investigation.

An hour later, the suspicious item was identified as organic matter and a vape pen, and the bomb squad gave an all-clear.

“We regret any inconvenience to the traveling public, but the safety and security of the public and our employees come first,” Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller said. “I appreciate the exemplary work of the TSA personnel, Yeager Airport Police, and the quick response from the 130TH Fire Department, Charleston Fire and Rescue, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and Charleston Police.”

TSA has reopened, and operations are running normally.

UPDATE 7:20 AM: Yeager airport is reopening after a suspicious package was found. It was a vape pen…with organic matter on it which would have tested positive for bomb-making material.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – BREAKING NEWS: We are following what officials are calling a a safety concern at @flycrw Yeager Airport this morning.

Airport officials are saying a suspicious package was stopped by TSA. The airport is being evacuated and Airport Road is closed at this time. Bomb squad is on scene and security officials are speaking to a person of interest.

More units are deploying to Yeager Airport at this time.

This is a developing story and more updates to come.