Updated week 5 schedule of high school football after counties change to gold

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Week five of high school football has some changes after counties stay in the “gold” categories on the County Alert System as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Week five marks the first time all area county schools could play but they may see different opponents.

Locally, we have six games cancelled.

Greenbrier East vs. Mingo County (Mingo County in Gold)

Greenbrier West @ Meadow Bridge (Fayette County in Gold)

Independence vs. Summers County (Summers County in Gold)

Liberty @ Wayne County (Wayne County in Orange)

Midland Trail @ Nicholas County (Fayette County in Gold)

Oak Hill @ Pikeview (Fayette County in Gold)

Games that are still being played on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Bluefield vs. Point Pleasant

Montcalm @ Van

Mt. View vs. Sherman

Pocahontas County vs. East Hardy

River View @ Wyoming East

Shady Spring vs. Westside

Greenbrier West @ Scott County

