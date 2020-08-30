Updated week one high school football schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– As of Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 9 p.m. Fayette County was in the orange phase for the State’s County Alert System, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. When a county is in this category, all games are cancelled but teams can continue to practice during the week.

McDowell County is in yellow and Logan County was in Orange on Saturday which means the Mt. View Golden Knights game at Man is also for now postponed.

Wyoming County moved back into the yellow phase on Saturday. Now, Wyoming East is still able to host Mingo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Monroe County remains in the red phase meaning all actives are cancelled.

The five games that were scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 4 that are now, cancelled or postponed, include:

Meadow Bridge vs. Richwood

Tolsia vs. Midland Trail

Westside vs. Oak Hill

Pendleton County vs. James Monroe

Man vs. Mt. View

Here are the games still scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 4

Bluefield vs. Princeton

Greenbrier East vs. Woodrow Wilson

Greenbrier West vs. Summers County

Van vs. Liberty

Independence vs. Pikeview

Montcalm vs. River View

Moorfield vs. Pocahontas

Nicholas County vs. Shady Spring

Wyoming East vs. Mingo County

59 News will continue to bring you the latest on all the games as soon as they become available.