US job openings surge to record 9.3 million in April

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April as the U.S. economy reopens at break-neck speed. Openings were up 12% from 8.3 million in March.

But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1% from March, according to a Labor Department report out Tuesday, suggesting that job vacancies are opening faster than companies can fill them. Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings.

The number of Americans quitting their job rose 11% to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.