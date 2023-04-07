BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Anyone visiting the grocery store lately knows that food prices have spiked, but many are left wondering why prices shot up in the first place.

While food prices steadily rise more and more every year, the COVID pandemic really accelerated the process and made the jumps more noticeable.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s summary findings, all food prices are expected to increase 7.5 percent in 2023.

This is a historically above average increase.

Keith Richmond, County Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency, said rising input costs such as fuel and fertilizer could be responsible.

“The cost of everything has gone up,” said Richmond. “Corn has gone up $3 a bushel in the past three years, wheat is the same thing and almost $5 for soybeans, so that costs more to feed, costs more to produce, and that’s just being passed on to consumers.”

Richmond said that because of the higher prices, more people are trying to self-sustain by raising home gardens, raising their own produce and even creating small farms in their backyards.

He added that at this time, it is hard to tell if prices will continue to rise or stay the same, but that the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Beckley offers programs to help support farmers technically and financially.

