USPS employees working just as hard as Santa this season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — They packed their sleighs and were on their way. And just like Santa Claus, they delivered joy to everyone’s doorsteps.

Michele Foster is the Postmaster at the Beckley Post Office.

“I think we’re better than Santa Claus,” said Foster.

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for the United States Postal Service, it is also the busiest. The week of Dec 16 through the 22 is the busiest delivery and mailing week for USPS. Postal Service will handle about 800 million packages nationwide this holiday season. But Foster saud the Beckley Post Office, handled more than 20,000 packages this week alone.

“We are extremely busy this year. This is our season to shine,” Foster said.

People are sending gifts to their long distance friends and family, and ordering presents to their door steps, making this the peak season.

Heith Moye served the community for six Christmases through the Beckley Post Office. He said although people can get grumpy, the not-so-scrooges make it worth it.

“People are waiting for their packages to come and they’re actually Christmas presents to come for people, so they are very happy to see them. And you can see their expression in their eyes that they are really happy to receive them,” Moye said.

Deliveries start at 6 a.m, to ensure the community will get their packages on time. Foster said it is all thanks to the workers who make sure deliveries run smoothly.

“I have great employees that work here at the Beckley Post Office and they are out working very hard this time of year,” Foster said.

Whether you were naughty or nice, the US Post office is still checking twice to make sure package is delivered. But if you are worried that your package will not make it, Foster said to make sure that you have a tracking number when you call looking for it. That ensures they can find it for you!

If you have not shipped your packages, there is still time to get it there until Christmas. December 20 is the last day for first class mail, December 22 is the last day for priority mail, and December 23 is the last day for priority mail express.