Utility shutoff scam reported in West Virginia

Dominion Energy Virginia’s new Skiffes Creek transmission line is seen from Hog Island Wildlife Management Area Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)

Let the Attorney General's Office know of potential scams by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Many West Virginia residents are reporting a scam where a caller is posing as a utility company and threatening to disconnect services in an attempt to steal money and/or personal information.

The state’s Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division said one victim lost $2,500 from the utility scam. Major utility companies in West Virginia have already suspended utility shutoffs to help customers who are facing financial loss due to the coronavirus pandemic, so West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to ensure West Virginians are careful with these calls.

“I applaud the Public Service Commission and every utility that agrees to suspend shutoff notifications during this perilous time,” Morrisey said. “The coronavirus continues to impact every aspect of life, and acts of generosity such as this provide some peace of mind to consumers across West Virginia. Anyone receiving a shutoff notice should contact their provider to ensure it is not a scam.”

West Virginians can report potential scams by calling The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808. Written complaints can also be filed at www.wvago.gov.