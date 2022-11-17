BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley pleaded guilty on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to obtaining money by false pretenses.

Roger David Utt, the former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley, made the plea by way of information, which means he will avoid prison time. According to special prosecutor Greg Bishop, Utt took more than $100,000 from the firm between January 2020 and January 2021, while he was vice president.

West Virginia State Police say he bought cell phones, clothes, a home security system, a golf cart, watches, and also paid for childcare with those funds. Before joining the private firm, Utt was a deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

As part of the plea, Utt agreed to give up about$107,000 in company stock.

He received a sentence of 12 months of probation, as part of the plea. Utt faced one to 10 years in prison.